Harrisburg educator hosts financial literacy class for students and parents

The class taught students about budgeting, investing and saving money for the future.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg educator held a finance course on Saturday at the Nativity School. Her mission: lay the groundwork for financial success for students and their families.

“It’s a vital life skill," said Nichole Best, who organized the "Financially Lit" class. "(By) understanding skills like budgeting, it will give you control of your money."

Best is the founder of Another Way of Life, a local nonprofit dedicated to teaching life skills to children of color. During the class, teachers walked students through a real-world simulation that taught them how to budget and save money.

“One child said she didn’t know she had to pay for all of this stuff," said Best. "So, it gives that real-world experience, so they understand that money doesn’t grow on trees.”

“I really felt like I should have brought my 13-year-old daughter too, so that she could understand a little bit more about budgeting," said Michaela Waters, who attended the class.

The class was not just for students, as organizers offered financial lessons to adults. Financial experts talked to adults about saving to send their kids to college, making the most of work benefits, and planning for retirement.

“You can have all the money in the world, but if you don’t know how to utilize it you can’t really benefit from it," said Waters.

The classes are personal for Best, who admitted she made financial mistakes when she was younger. She hopes the course will give students and adults the tools they need to get their finances right.