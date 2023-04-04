Pennsylvania voters react to Trump's arraignment

Having played a key role in both of his elections, Pennsylvania voters give their input on what Trump's future in politics looks like.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Past polling data shows Donald Trump's popularity in Pennsylvania changes depending on what county line you cross.

Newswatch 16 checked in with voters from two of those counties, Monroe, which went blue in the 2020 general election, and Carbon County which had more than 10,000 people vote for Trump over President Joe Biden.

The first stop was Monroe County where the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon had voters like Ivy Merrick calling for one thing.

"I am so excited to see that man go to jail," said Merrick. "I think that this country has hopefully learned its lesson in letting someone like that run it."

"I mean he's done a lot of stuff recently, well that in the last couple of years has been really sketchy and I think he should come to justice for it," said Angelo Lobianco of East Stroudsburg.

After talking with voters in Monroe County we made our way over to the neighboring Carbon County, where in the general election of 2020 they voted a majority red for Donald Trump.

Even though 65% of voters in Carbon County supported Trump three years ago, Newswatch 16 had a hard time finding support for him Tuesday evening.

Ed of Lehighton, tells us "Well the way I look at it he knew better than anybody else; You do the crime you do the time."

"So basically it's lie and deny, lie and deny, and that is what we saw today in court, and that will go on. Hopefully, we'll have enough sense as voters like we did last time," Jack Dopira of Summit Hill remarked.

Mike Rascavage voted for Trump. He thinks the charges against the former president are purely political.

"I don't think it's gonna stick. He's got his base and the people that like him are gonna stick with him."