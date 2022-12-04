Acting Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter to resign, effective April 22

She will be replaced by Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Governor Tom Wolf said Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter will resign her position on April 22, Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday.

She will be replaced by Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Wolf said.

Klinepeter has served as Acting Secretary of Health since last December, following the resignation of Allison Beam.

“Keara has been an asset to the Department of Health and the Wolf Administration throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing necessary leadership and guidance to prepare for the endemic phase of the pandemic,” Wolf said in his announcement. “Thank you, Acting Secretary Klinepeter, for your leadership. You have helped develop policies, guidance, and best practices to support Pennsylvania’s public health system throughout the pandemic and during this transition that have made the lives of Pennsylvanians better.”

Klinepeter served as Executive Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and as a Special Advisor to the Secretary of Health before she took over as acting secretary. Prior to her role as acting secretary, Klinepeter worked extensivelyi on the commonwealth's COVID-19 response and vaccine administration.

She also served as the Department of Health's Director of Rural Health Innovation, where she helped design, implement, and expand health initiatives focusing on the social determinants of health.

“Thank you to Governor Wolf, the Wolf Administration’s leadership team, and the incredibly dedicated Department of Health employees,” Klinepeter said. “Working alongside the Department of Health’s devoted staff during a global once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has been an absolute honor. I am proud of the work we have accomplished to better the lives of all Pennsylvanians.”

Johnson, who will take over as acting secretary following Klinepeter's resignation, thanked her for her service.