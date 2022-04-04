WellSpan Health loosens COVID-19 guidelines in many care facilities

Beginning April 4, all people not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and who are up to date on their coronavirus vaccinations are not required to wear a mask.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's Note: The above video is from March 21.

WellSpan Health became the latest local business to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, as the health system announced changes to mask wearing and patient visitation.

Beginning April 4, all patients and visitors who are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 and who are up to date on their coronavirus vaccinations — meaning a person has received both an initial vaccine(s) and a booster shot, if eligible — are not required to mask up in many of WellSpan's facilities.

However, at certain facilities still requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors, signs will be posted indicating those guidelines.

Any person not up to date on their vaccines should wear a mask in WellSpan facilities. In addition, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should also wear a mask if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

WellSpan also announced changes to its patient visitation policies. The health system is now allowing open visitation, with the exception of COVID-19 patients.

However, any patients who are positive for coronavirus will be allowed two designated support persons for visitation. The visits will be limited to one designated support person at a time.

Any designated visitors will be provided appropriate personal protective equipment to wear when visiting COVID-19 patients.