Harrisburg mayor expected to announce write-in campaign decision

The door may not be closed on Harrisburg's mayor Eric Papenfuse making another run at keeping his current job.

Papenfuse is expected to make a "major announcement" about Harrisburg's mayoral election next week.

In that announcement, it is expected that Papenfuse will announce a write-in campaign for this year's Nov. 2 General Election.

"For months now, I have been asked by past supporters and opponents alike to mount a write-in campaign for Mayor in the November 2 General Election," Papenfuse said via press release.

"Upon serious thought and reflection, I have a made a decision based on what I truly believe to be in the best interest of the City of Harrisburg and its residents. I look forward to discussing my future plans with you on Sept. 15."