Wanda Williams edges incumbent Eric Papenfuse for Harrisburg Democratic Mayoral nomination

Williams, a member of the City Council for 16 years, will face Republican Timothy Rowbottom in the race for Harrisburg's next mayor.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg will have a new mayor after Pennsylvania's municipal election in November.

On Tuesday, Wanda Williams edged incumbent Eric Papenfuse for the Democratic nomination in Harrisburg's mayoral race.

Williams also ran against three other candidates, but edged Papenfuse by less than 100 votes for the nomination.

She is seeking to become the city's second Black and female Mayor.

A member of Harrisburg's City Council for 16 years and current President, Williams will now move on to face Republican Timothy Rowbottom in November for Mayor.

Rowbottom ran unopposed for the Republican Nomination in the race.