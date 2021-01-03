Gov. Wolf signs 310 pardons, including 69 as part of program to expediate pardon process for non-violent marijuana-related offenders

The program was authorized by Lt. Governor John Fetterman to speed up the pardon application process for people with non-violent marijuana possession convictions.

Governor Tom Wolf's announced Monday that the governor signed 310 pardons last week, 69 of which were part of a program introduced by the Board of Pardons to expediate review of non-violent marijuana-related offenders.

The program was authorized in September 2019 by Lt. Governor John Fetterman to speed up the pardon application process for people with non-violent marijuana possession or paraphernalia convictions, the Wolf administration said.

“These pardons will give these 310 people a chance to put the conviction behind them, offering them more opportunities as they build careers, buy homes, and move on with their lives free of this burden,” Wolf said in a press release. “In particular, the nonviolent marijuana convictions-associated pardons have been expedited to make what was a years-long process now a matter of months.”

In addition to signing the 310 pardons, Wolf denied 13 pardon applications and held six pardons for further review, his administration said.

Since 2015, Wolf has signed a total of 1,559 pardons, more than any other governor in more than 20 years.

Since the inception of the Expedited Review Program for Non-Violent Marijuana-Related Offenses in 2019, the governor has signed 95 related pardons, his office said.

“I’m proud to be a partner with Governor Wolf in our historic reinvention of second chances for Pennsylvanians,” Fetterman said.

Brandon Flood, Secretary of the state Board of Pardons, said his agency will soon expand the program to include other non-violent, non-sexual offenses based on the success of the expediated review program for marijuana-related offenders.