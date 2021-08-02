Lt. Gov. John Fetterman officially enters U.S. Senate race for 2022

Fetterman officially announced his run for U.S. Senate on Monday after a fundraising campaign raised over $1 million in the past month.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s larger-than-life, 6-foot-8, bald and tattooed lieutenant governor, announced on Feb. 8 that he is running for the United States Senate after kicking off an exploratory fundraising campaign last month that raised over $1 million.

"I'm running for the U.S. Senate to fight for all of Pennsylvania," Fetterman wrote on his official Facebook page.

The announcement comes just days after Fetterman filed the necessary paperwork to begin the process of running, according to previous FOX43 coverage. The plainspoken 51-year-old Democrat may ultimately see competition for his party’s nomination in what could become the most competitive Senate race of 2022.

"I believe the union way of life is sacred," Fetterman told CNN. "I believe in healthcare as a fundamental, basic human right. I believe in environmental justice, I believe our criminal justice system needs a significant overhaul. I believe that the war on drugs needs to stop and we need to legalize marijuana across this country. I believe that the LGBTQIA community deserves the same rights and protections that the rest of us enjoy in this country."

According to CNN, other candidates that are rumored to be contemplating a run in Pennsylvania include, Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democratic House member also from western Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, state Sen. Sharif Street, state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and US Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, among others.

Fetterman also spoke about why he is running in the video posted on his Facebook page.

"These places across Pennsylvania feel left behind," Fetterman said. "They don't feel part of the conversation. That's why Donald Trump went to these small counties and held these big rallies. We cannot afford to take any vote for granted, we cannot afford to take any place for granted."

On the Republican side of things, a number of names are circulating, including former Trump administration figures.

Fetterman is by far the highest-profile name in Pennsylvania politics to show interest in running for the seat, which is opening with the departure of two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.