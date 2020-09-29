York County Board of Elections will offer secure drop-box for voters to submit mail-in or absentee ballots

The dropbox will be available at the York County Administrative Center on 28 E. Market St., on dates before and on Nov. 3.

YORK, Pa. — The York County Board of Elections said it will provide access to a secure drop box for citizens to submit their mail‐in or absentee ballots before and on Nov. 3.

The secure drop-box will be available outside the front of the Administrative Center, located at 28 E. Market St., York, on the following dates:

Saturday, Oct. 24 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 1 (1-4 p.m.)

Tuesday, Nov. 3 (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

On these dates, the right lane of East Market Street will be closed to accommodate voter traffic, the Board of Elections said.

Beginning Oct. 1 and running through Nov. 2, the secure drop box will be available in the lobby of the Administrative Center for voters to submit their mail‐in or absentee ballots during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The York County Administrative Center serves as headquarters for the county's Elections and Voter Registration Office.

The drop box will be monitored by a York County Sheriff’s deputy during business hours.

On Nov. 3, the day of the General Election, the drop box will be stationed outside on the sidewalk in front of the Administrative Center for walk‐up and drive‐up access.

Voters can submit their mail‐in or absentee ballots in this drop box until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Ballots submitted into the secure drop box must be properly sealed in both envelopes that come with the mail‐in or absentee ballots, the Elections Board said. No identifying markings or party affiliation can be evident on the inside envelope or secrecy envelope, on which is printed Official Election Ballot.

If there are markings that would identify the voter or their party affiliation on the secrecy envelope, that ballot cannot be counted, the Elections Board said.