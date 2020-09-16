2020 Pennsylvania Election Voting Guide

Here is everything you need to know for the November 3 General Election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls.

In a year that has provided numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in voting will be used in Pennsylvania for the first time in a general election.

Of course, the Presidential race is the biggest one on the docket, but voters will also be selecting candidates for seats in the state Senate, the state House of Representatives, U.S. Congress, and more.

Here are the answers to common voting questions:

VOTING FAQ's in Pennsylvania

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote, you can visit Votes PA's website here.

To complete the process, you must fill out a voter registration form. Once complete, the county voter registration office reviews the form.

If your registration is accepted, you will receive a voter registration card in the mail. That card will show your name, address, party affiliation and the address of where you will vote.

There are four ways you can register to vote or update your registration:

The deadline to register to vote is October 19.

How do I cast my vote?

In Pennsylvania, you can vote in person at your assigned polling location, by absentee ballot or mail-in ballot.

Requests for an absentee or mail-in ballot must be received by the local elections office by 5:00 p.m. on October 27.

Your completed ballot must be in the elections office by 8:00 p.m. on November 3, and postmarks on that date do not count.

When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on November 3, and mail-in ballots are expected to be mailed out in September.

Mail-in ballots can be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at the local county elections office.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot? When is the deadline to apply?

Applying for a mail-in or absentee ballot is easy to do online. Registered voters can apply on VotesPA.com. If you provide an email address, you can receive real time updates on your application and track when your ballot is expected to arrive.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is October 27. However, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters do not wait that long to apply in order to ensure their ballot arrives on election day.

How do I vote by mail?

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are due by November 3 which means ballots should be sent in the mail no later than October 27.

If you receive a mail-in ballot, but decide you want to vote in person, you must bring your unmarked ballot and envelope to your polling place. Without them, you can only vote in-person by provisional ballot.

You can also bring your mail-in ballot to your county election office at any time, as long as it is before 8:00 pm on November 3.

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

Where can I vote on November 3?

On Tuesday, November 3, voters wishing to vote will have the option to do so in person or by mail.

Voters can find their polling location at the Department of State's website here.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

The first time you vote at an in-person polling location, you MUST bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Options include, but are not limited to, the following:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

If I haven't turned in my absentee ballot yet, can I drop it off on Election Day?

Yes! You can drop your absentee ballot off on Election Day, but it must be received by your county election office by November 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Postmarks will not be enough for the ballot to be counted.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

The simple answer is no.

Pennsylvania does not provide for same-day voting at the present time. If you have not previously registered, you will not be able to vote in the November 3 general election.

Important Dates For the 2020 Election Cycle

The Pennsylvania Department of State has released dates for events related to this year's elections. Here is a list of critical dates associated with Pennsylvania's 2020 election cycle:

Oct. 19, 2020 - Last Day to Register to vote before November 3 General Election

Oct. 27, 2020 - Last day to apply for mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

Nov. 3, 2020 - 2020 General Election (Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

- 2020 General Election (Polls open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020 - First day to Register to vote after November election

Nov. 10, 2020 - Last day for County Boards of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots

What local referendums will be on the ballot for Central Pennsylvania?

In Franklin County, voters in St. Thomas Township will decide whether liquor licenses will be granted to businesses in the area, allowing the sale of alcohol in the Township.

The same decision will be left up to voters in South Annville Township in Lebanon County, and Loganville Borough in York County.

The question on the ballots will appear as follows:

"Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of St. Thomas, County of Franklin?"

"Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Township of South Annville, County of Lebanon?"

“Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for the sale of liquor in the Borough of Loganville, County of York?"

Candidates up for election on November 3

Presidential Race

Jo Jorgensen (L) - Presidential Candidate

Howie Hawkins (G) - Presidential Candidate

U.S. Congress

9th District

10th District

11th District

13th District

Pennsylvania Attorney General

Daniel Wassmer (L) - PA Attorney General

Richard Weiss (G) - PA Attorney General

Pennsylvania Auditor General

Jennifer Moore (L) - Pa. Auditor General

Olivia Faison (G) - Pa. Auditor General

Pennsylvania State Treasurer

Joe Soloski (L) - Pa. Treasurer

Timothy Runkle (G) - Pa. Treasurer

Pennsylvania Senate

31st District

33rd District

Pennsylvania House

47th District

78th District

82nd District

89th District

90th District

91st District

Dan Moul (R)

92nd District

Doug Ross (D)

Dawn Keefer (R)

93rd District

94th District

95th District

101st District

102nd District

104th District

169th District

193rd District

Torren Ecker (R)

196th District

