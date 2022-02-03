Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa. 11th district): running for re-election

Rep. Smucker is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.

Editor's note: The above video is from March 2022.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on Jan. 3, 2019. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

Rep. Smucker is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Smucker attended Franklin and Marshall and Lebanon Valley colleges. His professional experience includes owning his own construction company from 1981 to 2005.

Smucker was first elected to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Congressional District in 2016.

Prior to joining Congress, Smucker was a member of the Pennsylvania State Senate, representing District 13 from 2008 to 2016, and a town supervisor for West Lampeter Township.

He voted "nay" to the impeachment of Former President Donald J. Trump, as well as the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

He voted "yea" to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, the SAFE Banking Act of 2021, and the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.