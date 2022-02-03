Rep. Lloyd Smucker and Sen. Bob Casey react to Biden's first State of the Union address

Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.) and Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) joined FOX43 on March 2 to share their thoughts, from both sides of the aisle.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address on March 1.

He spoke about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the economy and inflation, and the ever-present threat of COVID-19.

Biden declared that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," according to the Associated Press.

To view FOX43's interview with Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), check out the clip above.

To view FOX43's interview with Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.), check out the clip below.