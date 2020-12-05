Rep. Kate Klunk, State House District 169

The representative was first elected on Nov 2014 is running unopposed for re-election in 2020.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican Kate Klunk is running unopposed for re-election to the PA House, representing the 169th District serving portions of York County including Codorus, Heidelberg, Manheim, Penn, Shrewsbury and West Manheim. Klunk won the seat on Nov. 4, 2014.

Her mission is to advocate for policies that restore fiscal discipline in state government; revitalize Pennsylvania’s businesses to create sustaining jobs, provide permanent property tax relief and fight against unnecessary tax increases on families, seniors and businesses.

Klunk serves on many committees: Agriculture & Rural Affairs,Committee On Ethics, Health, Judiciary, Secretary, Labor & Industry and Rules.She is also a member of the National Rifle Association and the Federalist Society.

She previously worked in the under President George W. Bush as a member of his National Economic Council team, where she prepared national economic policy briefings for senior staff. Klunk remained at the White House as a member of Bush's communications team. She also interned with Congressman Todd Platts and learned about issues impacting people from Pennsylvania.

In 2000, Klunk graduated from Hanover Senior High School as Class of 2000 valedictorian. She graduated cum laude on an academic scholarship at Dickinson College with degrees in economics, history and public policy studies. She then earned her juris doctor from The Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University.

Klunk is also a 2013 graduate of the Anne B. Anstine Excellence in Public Service Series, a program that aims to increase Republican women in government, politics and community leadership.

She lives with her husband and daughter in Hanover Borough.