Rep. Bryan Cutler: Republican running unopposed in PA House District 100

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Rep. Bryan D. Cutler, a Republican from Drumore Township, Lancaster County, is running unopposed in the primary as he seeks re-election in PA House District 100, which covers most of southern Lancaster County.

Cutler defeated Democratic candidate Dale Hamby in 2018.

After putting himself through trade school to become an x-ray technician, Cutler earned a health care management degree from Lebanon Valley College. He worked for several years for both Lancaster General Hospital and the Lancaster Regional Medical Center before earning a law degree from Widener University.