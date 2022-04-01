Shapiro backs Pittsburgh-area lawmaker to be running mate

The Democratic Party's presumed nominee for governor announced he is endorsing Austin Davis to be his running mate and lieutenant governor.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic Party’s presumed nominee for governor this year, is endorsing a Pittsburgh-area state lawmaker to be his running mate and lieutenant governor.

Shapiro on Tuesday endorsed 32-year-old Austin Davis, who is in his third term in the state House of Representatives and has connections to Allegheny County’s party leaders. If elected, Davis would be the state’s first black lieutenant governor.

Pennsylvanians from Westmoreland to West Philly need to be represented by folks who understand the issues they face — & can bring people together. @AustinDavisPA is a proven fighter for the working people of western Pennsylvania, & he'll make Pennsylvania proud as Lt. Governor. pic.twitter.com/3NPA7DTvtI — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 4, 2022