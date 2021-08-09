Pa. senator Scott Martin announces he's running for governor in 2022

Senator Martin joins nearly a dozen Republicans running for governor this coming year. Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only Democrat that has entered the race.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 8.

Pennsylvania State Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) announced on Dec. 11 that he is running for governor of the Commonwealth in 2022.

He made the announcement on Facebook via video which can be viewed on his campaign website.

Martin has served in the Pennsylvania Senate since 2016. Before that, he was a Lancaster County Commissioner.

“I’m running for governor, not because I seek some grand title or big lofty perch,” Martin said in his video campaign announcement. “I’m doing it because I know we can change everything for families and small businesses by focusing on the small things government can actually do to get out of the way and ignite and empower our greatest resource: our people.”

If elected, Martin would be the first Lancaster County politician to become governor. He would also be the first person to go straight from the legislature to the governor’s office since George Leader in 1954.

He's been involved in several notable legislative endeavors in recent years.

Martin, who also serves as the State Senate Education Committee chairman, was a guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat in September, where he spoke about why he believes parents should have the final say on whether or not their kids wear masks in schools. Over the weekend, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court affirmed the Commonwealth Court's decision to vacate the mask mandate in Pa. schools issued by Acting State Health Secretary Alison shortly before his appearance.

More recently, Martin has been involved in an effort to end Daylight Saving Time. He said last month that he thinks Pennsylvania should stay permanently on Daylight Saving Time, meaning evenings would have more light.

Senator Martin joins nearly a dozen Republicans running for governor this coming year. So far, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the only Democrat that has entered the race.