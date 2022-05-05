Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D): running for governor

Shapiro is running for governor of Pennsylvania, and he is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on May 17, 2022.

Josh Shapiro (Democratic Party) is the Attorney General of Pennsylvania. He assumed office on Jan. 17, 2017. His current term ends on Jan. 21, 2025.

Shapiro previously served as a Montgomery County commissioner from 2011 to 2017. He also served as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 153 from 2005 to 2011.

Shapiro earned his B.A. from the University of Rochester in 1995. He went on to receive his J.D. from Georgetown University Law in 2002.

Shapiro worked as a legislative assistant to United States Senator Carl Levin from 1995 to 1996. He then worked as a senior advisor to United States Representative Peter Deutsch from 1996 to 1998 and as senior advisor to Senator Robert Torricelli from 1998 to 1999.

From 1999 to 2003, he was Chief of Staff for United States Representative Joe Hoeffel. He has worked as an attorney for Ballard, Spahr, Andrews, and Ingersoll, Limited Liability Partnership since 2003.