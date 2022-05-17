Josh Shapiro wins Democratic nomination for Pa. governor

The singular democrat in the Pa. governor's race has won the Democratic nomination for governor.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor in Pennsylvania's primary election, has won.

The campaign win comes on the same day Shapiro announced that he had contracted COVID-19 and was isolating.

He will face off against Republican Doug Mastriano in November's general election.

Shapiro is a proponent of funding public education, raising Pennsylvania's minimum wage, defending abortion rights, and legalizing recreational marijuana. He also supports the fight against climate change. In the past, Shapiro has sued the Trump administration over environmental and abortion policies, as well as negotiated compromises with health care giants and police unions.

Shapiro has served as attorney general of the Commonwealth since 2017, and his terms ends in 2025.

He previously served as a Montgomery County commissioner from 2011 to 2017. Shapiro also served as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 153 from 2005 to 2011.

He earned his B.A. from the University of Rochester in 1995. He went on to receive his J.D. from Georgetown University Law in 2002.

Shapiro worked as a legislative assistant to United States Senator Carl Levin from 1995 to 1996. He then worked as a senior advisor to United States Representative Peter Deutsch from 1996 to 1998 and as senior advisor to Senator Robert Torricelli from 1998 to 1999.