York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler answers your election questions

Wheeler spoke with FOX43's Matt Maisel about some of the most pressing concerns on the minds of voters across York County and South Central PA.

YORK, Pa. — You have questions. They have answers.

As rumors swirl surrounding the upcoming November 3 election over safety and security concerns, FOX43 is taking your questions to county leaders who are in charge of making sure your vote counts.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler spoke with FOX43's Matt Maisel and took questions from local voters.

Wheeler talked about "Naked Ballots", or the secret envelope that all mail-in ballot voters must place their ballot into before their place it back in the mail.

York County has more than 75,000 people request a mail-in ballot this election, and because of the fact that mail-in voting has dominated conversation this election cycle, one voter asked if voting was still able to be done in person?

"You can absolutely still go to a polling place,"Wheeler said, adding she plans to vote in person in her Windsor Township precinct. She says in York County, 98% of all polls have confirmed they will be open.

For those who are voting by mail, but prefer to drop off a ballot instead of putting it in the mail, Wheeler says the county administrative building will have a drop box in front on three upcoming dates: October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., November 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and all day on Election Day November 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, because of the large number of mail-in ballots expected, and under Pennsylvania law, not only can ballots not be counted until polls close at 8 p.m., but ballots are allowed as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and arrive no more than 72 hours later. It caused one voter asked if York County expects to know the results of the election on November 3.