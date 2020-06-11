Deadline to receive mail-in ballots is today in PA, but they aren't the only votes still waiting to being counted

Provisional and military ballots are still being counted, as well as mail-in ballots

Friday is the last day mail-in ballots that were postmarked by November 3rd can be received and counted in the state of Pennsylvania. But, mail-in ballots are not the only votes that remain to be counted.

Counties also began focusing on Friday on provisional and military ballots.

York County began counting its provisional ballots starting at 10 a.m. Friday. Watchers and authorized representatives for both parties, and all candidates, have been allowed to participate. Within the state, provisional ballots must be counted up to 7 days after the election. The county board of elections certify that the voters are eligible to vote, and that they also did not attempt to vote twice via a mail-in ballot. .

If you voted by provisional ballot, track your ballot here.

Who is eligible for a provisional ballot?

You were issued but did not successfully vote an absentee or mail‐in ballot and you do not surrender your ballot at the polling place to be spoiled.

You returned a completed absentee or mail‐in ballot that was rejected by the county board of elections and you believe you are eligible to vote.

Your name was not in the poll book or supplemental poll book. For example, you reported to the wrong precinct; or You did not report a recent change in residence to the county election office.

You are required to show ID, but cannot show ID.

Your eligibility was challenged by an election official.

There is a special court order with respect to your registration status.

There is a special court order related to extending the hours of voting.

You believe that you are registered in a political party, but your voter record indicates otherwise (for primary elections only).