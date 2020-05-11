How many additional mail-ins could counties receive? When can they be counted? And, will they make a difference for PA?

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots postmarked by November 3 and received by November 6 can be counted, pending legal challenges

Tomorrow is the deadline for additional mail-in ballots to be received in Pennsylvania. However, multiple county leaders said they won't be counting them right away. Instead, they will be storing the votes in a secure location until they hear from the courts on what to do with those votes.

Mail-in ballots received in Pennsylvania between November 4-6 will only count if they are postmarked by November 3 or have an unclear postmark. However, legal challenges may impact that policy in the future. Before the election, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the policy to allow the ballots postmarked by November 3 that arrive between the 4th and 6th to be counted. But, the court also left the door open to revisit the policy.

"We are just taking those, racking and stacking them," said Chad Saylor, chief clerk of Dauphin County about the ballots that arrive on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. He said those ballots that arrive between November 4-6 won't be processed in the county and will not be until a court decision.

"We have not processed those in anyway, so I don't have an exact count, but I would estimate about 400-500 ballots came in yesterday," said Saylor. However he admitted "you're probably going to see the number of mail-ins that come in today and tomorrow start to diminish."

Lebanon County said it had received a total of 46 mail-in ballots on Wednesday, November 4, alone.

In York County, President Commissioner Julie Wheeler did not have a total number for ballots received Wednesday, but said "I can say we really didn't get a lot of mail (on Wednesday)."

Wheeler said the county did, however, segregate the mail into its own area and separate the ballots that had a postmark by November 3 and those that did not.

Counties remind voters additional mail-in ballots are not the only ballots that still need to be counted in Pennsylvania. Many counties must also count provisional ballots and military ballots.