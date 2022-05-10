ACLU-Pa. sues Lancaster County commissioners over ballot drop box removal

The Lancaster County commissioners voted last month to remove the only ballot drop box in the area without notifying the public first, the lawsuit claims.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The ACLU-Pa. is suing the Lancaster County commissioners for "failing to properly notify the public that they’d be considering removing the county’s one ballot drop box at a meeting last month," the organization announced on Tuesday.

This, a lawsuit states, violated a Pennsylvania open-government law.

Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act states that a government agency needs to provide the public with at least 24 hours notice of any official action by posting its agenda on its website.

The case was filed in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas and asks the court to issue an order prohibiting the commissioners from removing the drop box unless a "properly announced meeting" is held to consider the issue publicly.

This lawsuit has been filed on behalf of two county residents, according to the press release: Brian Frey, a lifelong county resident from Ephrata, and Jon Foley Sherman of Manheim Township.

“Transparency is a critical value in a functioning democracy,” Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said. “When the commissioners talked about removing the county’s ballot drop box, county residents deserved the chance to weigh in on an important voting rights issue. Instead, the commissioners didn’t bother to tell anyone what they were doing until the meeting was convened."

“The General Assembly passed the Sunshine Act to ensure that government operates in sunlight, not in darkness," Witold Walczak, legal director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said. "My hunch is that, had the public known that the commissioners were considering eliminating their drop box, many county residents would have had something to say about that.”