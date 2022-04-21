Take a look at Barbie's new Queen Elizabeth doll

The doll is meant to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

WASHINGTON — Queen Elizabeth II is joining the ranks of women like Eleanor Roosevelt and Frida Kahlo with her own Barbie doll released on her 96th birthday.

The latest toy from Mattel, the creators behind the Barbie line, is also being used to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, as she officially became the first British monarch to serve 70 years on the throne in February.

According to USA Today, the doll draws inspiration from one of the Queen's most iconic looks: an ivory gown, jubilee medals and a stunning tiara based on Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara.

The doll even comes in special packaging inspired by the throne room at Buckingham Palace.

"Barbie celebrates the longest-ruling monarch in British history, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose extraordinary reign has seen her lead with an immeasurable devotion to duty and a life of service," Mattel states on its website.

The doll does come with a hefty price tag though: $75. The doll can be purchased on Mattel's website or through retailers like Walmart.

While the Queen's birthday will be low-key and private, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

With 70 years of service, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest serving British monarch, and first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. #Barbie observes the landmark occasion with a doll in her likeness, dressed in an ivory gown, blue riband, and a regal crown. https://t.co/nt6KElqjK4 pic.twitter.com/7BkcyCnNE7 — Barbie (@Barbie) April 21, 2022

The day marks yet another milestone in a tumultuous period for the monarch, who has sought to cement the future of the monarchy amid signs of her age and controversy in the family.

It’s also been a little over a year since the death of Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years.

The queen said good-bye during a scaled-down funeral in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Coronavirus restrictions in place at the time limited the service to 30 mourners and forced the monarch to sit alone — a poignant reminder of how she would spend her remaining years.