France announces 1st death in Europe of virus patient

The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the coronavirus

PARIS, France — The French health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that "I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized ... since Jan. 25." 

The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the coronavirus. He arrived in France on Jan. 16, then was hospitalized on Jan. 25 under strict isolation measures. 

His condition deteriorated rapidly.  His daughter was also hospitalized but authorities say she is expected to recover.

Since January 24, 2020, 11 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in France.

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a public health emergency of international concern. Less than two weeks later, it named the disease caused by this coronavirus COVID-19.

