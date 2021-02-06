March against injustice & gun violence kicks off with an eye on police reform

For the 2nd year in a row, a march will kick off at the Capitol and make its way to 3rd Street. Last year, the Governor, Police Commissioner, and Mayor all took part

For the second year in a row people will march against injustice and gun violence in Harrisburg as a rally kicks off at the Capitol Thursday morning.

Last year, the Governor, police commissioner, and mayor joined the event following the death of George Floyd. The march is organized by 'Be A Man' in collaboration with 'All You Can Inc.'

Organizers plan to meet at the Capitol at 9:30 am and walk to 3rd street.

"My main message would just be don't forget. Police reform isn't this mythological creature that could never happen. It actually has happened and it happened here in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and we need to be proud of that," said organizer Ralph Rodriguez.

Rodriguez noted that shortly after the march and other demonstrations last summer, Governor Wolf signed police reform into law in the form of H.B. 1841 & 1910.

Several other police reform measures, including a ban on chokeholds, have recently been introduced by Democrats in Pennsylvania along with systemic equity reforms across several departments in the state.

Governor Tom Wolf, meantime, released this statement on the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd:

“One year ago, George Floyd was murdered and his death, made public through video, shocked the world. His tragic death was completely avoidable, and it brought together people of all backgrounds to speak out, to protest this injustice and to seek comprehensive reforms.

“One year later, the journey to address injustice and inequality continues. Here in Pennsylvania, we are taking steps to address law enforcement reform and accountability through the creation of the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission. This commission was created after Floyd’s death to explore how to improve policing practices and rebuild relationships within our communities. Last year I signed into law unanimously passed legislation that requires a thorough background check for law enforcement applicants prior to being employed and requires a law enforcement agency to disclose employment information and require mental health evaluations with a focus on PTSD of law enforcement officers as a condition of continued employment.

“We still have more work to do. I thank our community leaders for their efforts at the local level as well as our advisory commission for their ongoing work.