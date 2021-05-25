Lancaster vigil marks one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death

LANCASTER, Pa. — A coalition of community agencies held a vigil May 25 in Lancaster marking the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
YWCA Lancaster hosted the Gathering for Remembrance and Hope at downtown Penn Square.
Organizers and speakers said a year after Floyd’s death, it’s important to reflect on how far the Lancaster community has come in addressing racial inequality and police brutality.
“It’s a mix of positive, reflective, and just kind of still on that charge forward,” said Isaac Etter, co-executive director of Safehouse Lancaster and a speaker at the event. “It’s definitely a very calm and peaceful rally but we’re definitely still in a state where we want to see more change, and we want to talk about that change and how we want to see it happen.”
Etter said he was encouraged by changes made by the Lancaster Police department in the past year, but believed it was just the first step toward reform.
RELATED: On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, leaders in Lancaster urge lawmakers to pass this bill