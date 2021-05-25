Lancaster vigil marks one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death

YWCA Lancaster hosted the Gathering for Remembrance and Hope at downtown Penn Square.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A coalition of community agencies held a vigil May 25 in Lancaster marking the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

Organizers and speakers said a year after Floyd’s death, it’s important to reflect on how far the Lancaster community has come in addressing racial inequality and police brutality.

“It’s a mix of positive, reflective, and just kind of still on that charge forward,” said Isaac Etter, co-executive director of Safehouse Lancaster and a speaker at the event. “It’s definitely a very calm and peaceful rally but we’re definitely still in a state where we want to see more change, and we want to talk about that change and how we want to see it happen.”