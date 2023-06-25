x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

York's Loretta Claiborne wins gold at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

On Saturday, Claiborne won her singles tennis match against St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Natasha Doyle.

More Videos

BERLIN, Germany — Editor's note: The above video is from April 23.

Loretta Claiborne has another medal to add to her collection.

On Saturday, Claiborne won her singles tennis match against St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Natasha Doyle, securing the gold.

Claiborne, who is just 51 days shy of her 70th birthday, joined the York County Special Olympics in 1970.

In addition to being an athlete, Claiborne is an accomplished public speaker and serves as the Board Vice Chair and Chief Inspirational Officer for the Special Olympics.

On July 7, the City of York will be celebrating Claiborne's medal and return home. People are invited to line up along the 100 block of West Market Street to welcome her home. More information about the event will be released at a later date.

2023 World Games: Loretta Claiborne wins GOLD in Tennis!

Loretta Claiborne: Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 GOLD MEDALIST!! 🥇🎉 Competing in her EIGHTH World Games -- the pride of York County, and truly one of the most impressive human beings to ever walk, run and jump this earth -- Loretta won her singles tennis match today against Natasha Doyle (St. Vincent & Grenadines), just 50 days shy of her 70th birthday! To say that all of us in Pennsylvania (and beyond) are overjoyed would be an understatement. Every image that comes out of Berlin manages to capture Loretta’s gracious spirit, competitive nature and limitless wisdom. After a tumultuous start to her World Games journey, to see Loretta emerge a gold medalist on the sport’s biggest stage brings us so much pride and joy. Congratulations, Loretta, we’re so proud of you!! The incredible video footage of Loretta’s win was captured by Nora O’Sullivan Mason! Thank you, Nora!! #Cheer4USA | #PrideofPA

Posted by Special Olympics Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out