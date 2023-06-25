York's Loretta Claiborne wins gold at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Loretta Claiborne: Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 GOLD MEDALIST!! 🥇🎉 Competing in her EIGHTH World Games -- the pride of York County, and truly one of the most impressive human beings to ever walk, run and jump this earth -- Loretta won her singles tennis match today against Natasha Doyle (St. Vincent & Grenadines), just 50 days shy of her 70th birthday! To say that all of us in Pennsylvania (and beyond) are overjoyed would be an understatement. Every image that comes out of Berlin manages to capture Loretta’s gracious spirit, competitive nature and limitless wisdom. After a tumultuous start to her World Games journey, to see Loretta emerge a gold medalist on the sport’s biggest stage brings us so much pride and joy. Congratulations, Loretta, we’re so proud of you!! The incredible video footage of Loretta’s win was captured by Nora O’Sullivan Mason! Thank you, Nora!! #Cheer4USA | #PrideofPA