York's Loretta Claiborne wins gold at Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

BERLIN, Germany — Editor's note: The above video is from April 23.
Loretta Claiborne has another medal to add to her collection.
On Saturday, Claiborne won her singles tennis match against St. Vincent and the Grenadines' Natasha Doyle, securing the gold.
Claiborne, who is just 51 days shy of her 70th birthday, joined the York County Special Olympics in 1970.
In addition to being an athlete, Claiborne is an accomplished public speaker and serves as the Board Vice Chair and Chief Inspirational Officer for the Special Olympics.
On July 7, the City of York will be celebrating Claiborne's medal and return home. People are invited to line up along the 100 block of West Market Street to welcome her home. More information about the event will be released at a later date.