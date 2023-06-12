York County police searching for assault suspect

The pictured suspect is accused of assaulting famed Special Olympics icon and advocate Loretta Claiborne.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for a man accused of assault.

According to Loretta Claiborne's tennis coach, the Special Olympics icon and advocate was assaulted on June 10 at 8:30 a.m., in the area of 742 Roosevelt Avenue by the unidentified suspect.

Claiborne is okay, but upset and angered about the incident, according to her coach.

Anyone with information about the suspect has been asked to submit a tip using any of the following methods: