Give Local York 2022 is underway!

Give Local York, the biggest day of giving in York County, is officially underway!
Donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County until 11:59 p.m.
According to the event's website, this is the fifth year in a row that 300 nonprofits are participating in the event. Last year, the York community came together to raise $3.7 million for these nonprofits, and this year, organizers are hoping to raise even more.
Some of the participating organizations include Communities in Schools of Pa., Logos Academy, the York Art Association, the York Academy Foundation, the Lancers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, and the Horn Farm Center.
For a full list of the participating nonprofits, click here.