York County firefighters battle overnight flames

According to 79 Fire Volunteers, there were no reported injuries from the fire, but four adults and three dogs were displaced.

HANOVER, Pa. — Fire crews in York County battled a house fire that started at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, according to 79 Fire Volunteers.

Hanover Area Fire & Rescue "B" Shift and volunteers discovered two houses on fire once arriving at the 200 block of Filbert Street in Hanover Borough.

At the scene, crews requested a second alarm assignment due to the heavy fire in one home spreading to the second.

While inside the main burning home, crews managed to extinguish a decent amount in lower levels, until heavy flames in the attic forced an evacuation.

According to 79 Fire Volunteers, there were no reported injuries from the fire, but four adults and three dogs were displaced.

Both homes were rendered uninhabitable after the fire, and Fire Chief Anthony Clousher stated that the cause of the fire, which started in the carport, was accidental in nature.

Departments that assisted the fire include Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, United Hook & Ladder, Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Porters Volunteer Fire Company.