Silver Spring police asking for information about fatal crash

The deadly crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 8. at the on/off ramp of State Route 114 and Interstate 81 in Silver Spring.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for information about a fatal crash that took place at the intersection of State Route 114 and Interstate 81 in Silver Spring.

The deadly crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Police say that a car was stopped in the left lane while getting off Interstate 81 southbound, when another car in the left lane struck the vehicle. The crash caused the death of the driver of the stopped car.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Ryan Skotnicki at rskotnicki@sstwp.org or 717-697-0607, ext. 2003.