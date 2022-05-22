Fall from balcony kills York County man

The York County Coroner's Office said the man was standing on a balcony power washing when he fell approximately 15-20 feet to the ground.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 62-year-old man died on Saturday evening after falling from a balcony in Hopewell Township.

Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman arrive at the scene on the 5400 block of Peach Blossom Lane and declared the man dead.

The cause of his death was blunt force head trauma, according to the coroner's release.