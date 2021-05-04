Police investigate accidental drowning in North York

A volunteer found the child, unresponsive, in a storm water tunnel that runs along East 10th Avenue.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in are investigating the accidental drowning of a 2 year-old boy in North York Borough.

Northern York County Police say officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of North Duke Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for reported missing 2 year-old boy.

The boy was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the backyard of the home.

Volunteers, officers and K9's from the York County Sherriff's Department all began to search for the missing child.

Police say the child was found around 8:15 p.m. A volunteer found him unresponsive, in a storm water tunnel, about 300 feet from the entrance.

CPR was started right away, and he was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.