Police investigate accidental drowning in North York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in are investigating the accidental drowning of a 2 year-old boy in North York Borough.
Northern York County Police say officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of North Duke Street around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday for reported missing 2 year-old boy.
The boy was last seen around 6:15 p.m. in the backyard of the home.
Volunteers, officers and K9's from the York County Sherriff's Department all began to search for the missing child.
Police say the child was found around 8:15 p.m. A volunteer found him unresponsive, in a storm water tunnel, about 300 feet from the entrance.
CPR was started right away, and he was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Northern York County Police Department continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-467-8355.