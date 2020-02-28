West York man accused of raping juvenile girl, then leaving her money

Takanii Beatty was arrested Friday by US Marshals, according to West York Police. He was charged after an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

WEST YORK, Pa. — A 45-year-old York man has been arrested and charged with several offenses after West York Police say he raped a juvenile girl, then gave her money before leaving.

Takanii Beatty is charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, rape, statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors, police say. A felony warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday after an investigation into alleged human trafficking, police say.

According to police, Beatty provided alcohol to the girl, raped her, then gave her money before leaving her at the location where the alleged rape occurred.