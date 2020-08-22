On August 17, a pedestrain was struck in the 100 block of Church Road in Glen Rock. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Police investigate hit and run in Glen Rock where a pedestrain was struck.

Southern Regional Police say between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on August 17, a pedestrain was struck in the 100 block of Church Road in Glen Rock.

The stricking vehicle, that appears to be an SUV or crossover, fled the scene towards Susquehanna Trail.

Police say the vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side windsheild, and damage to the passenger side.