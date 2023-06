The fire was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near the Emigsville exit (Mile Marker 26) in northern York County. There was no immediate word of any injuries.

EMIGSVILLE, Pa. — A vehicle fire along Interstate 83 North slowed traffic in York County on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 12:45 p.m. near Mile Marker 26, in the area of Canal Road and Veterans Memorial Highway near the Emigsville Exit, according to emergency dispatch.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.