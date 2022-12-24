York County family loses home to Christmas Eve fire

Firefighters battled an overnight blaze that broke out around 1:10 a.m. Dec. 24 at a home on Waltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Shrewsbury Township family lost their home on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out overnight.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about three and a half hours after being dispatched to the scene around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 24.

All residents made it out of the Waltimyer Road home and were taken to a local hospital.

The extreme cold weather complicated fire suppression efforts, causing major freezing problems and ice hazards for the firefighters.

Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.