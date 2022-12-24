York County family loses home to Christmas Eve fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Shrewsbury Township family lost their home on Christmas Eve after a fire broke out overnight.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about three and a half hours after being dispatched to the scene around 1:10 a.m. on Dec. 24.
All residents made it out of the Waltimyer Road home and were taken to a local hospital.
The extreme cold weather complicated fire suppression efforts, causing major freezing problems and ice hazards for the firefighters.
Officials continue to investigate what caused the fire.
Fire guts York County home
1 / 7