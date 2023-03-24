Newberry Township Police announce results of recent investigation into drug sales in and around Red Land High School

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — A recent investigation into suspected drug sales in and around Red Land High School and other nearby communities by Newberry Township Police resulted in the seizure of approximately $10,000 worth of controlled substances, the police department announced.
Officers executing a search warrant as part of the investigation also recovered nearly $10,000 in cash and discovered a minor carrying a loaded firearm, the department said.
Investigators said the suspected drug sales may have been the cause of a student's recent overdose at Red Land High School.
The student recovered after school nurses administered two doses of Narcan, police said.
"The work performed by our officers in this investigation furthermore shows the commitment that Newberry Township Police has to keep our schools and communities safe," the police department said. "All persons affecting the safety of our children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."