Newberry Township Police announce results of recent investigation into drug sales in and around Red Land High School

Investigators said the suspected drug sales in Newberry Township and other nearby areas may have been the cause of a student's recent overdose at the school.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — A recent investigation into suspected drug sales in and around Red Land High School and other nearby communities by Newberry Township Police resulted in the seizure of approximately $10,000 worth of controlled substances, the police department announced.

Officers executing a search warrant as part of the investigation also recovered nearly $10,000 in cash and discovered a minor carrying a loaded firearm, the department said.

Investigators said the suspected drug sales may have been the cause of a student's recent overdose at Red Land High School.

The student recovered after school nurses administered two doses of Narcan, police said.