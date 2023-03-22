Police: Lancaster elementary student found with handgun, drugs in backpack

The student was found carrying a stolen handgun and a small amount of marijuana at E.R. Martin School on Wabank Road, Manheim Township Police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster elementary student is being held at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center after police say they brought a handgun to school on Tuesday.

The juvenile student, who police did not identify, also had a small amount of marijuana in their possession, police claim.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at E.R. Martin School on the 2000 block of Wabank Road, according to Manheim Township Police.

School staff contacted authorities after noting irregularities in the student's behavior and intervened, discovering the handgun in the student's backpack.

The gun was not loaded, but it was reported stolen in 2022, according to police.

The student is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a weapon on school property, receiving stolen property, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Investigators noted that the attentiveness and rapid response of school officials led to the discovery of the firearm and allowed police to intervene before anyone was placed in danger.