YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner is at the scene of a crash in Hopewell Township, according to York County 911 Dispatch.

Authorities say first responders were called to the crash on the 1100 block of Woolen Mill Rd (Route 851) in Stewartstown just after 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Dispatch. The surrounding area of Route 851 is closed, and officials are unsure how long it will remain blocked.