Lancaster police investigating deadly shooting, public asked to avoid the area

Shots rang out shortly before 12 p.m. in Lancaster City on Wednesday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lancaster City on Wednesday afternoon.



Investigators responded to the 400 block of St. Joseph Street near West Strawberry Street around 11:53 a.m. for a reported shooting, 911 dispatchers confirmed.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers located a deceased man at the scene.

The public has been asked to avoid the 400, 500, and 600 blocks of W. Vine, St. Joseph Street and Poplar Street.

At this time, St. Joseph Street to Poplar Street to E. Filbert Street are shut down. The public should also avoid W. Strawberry Street and St. Joseph Street, according to police.