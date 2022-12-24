'Christmas Smile' celebrates 20 years feeding families in York

It was a jolly start to the Christmas weekend for dozens of families in York, who sat down for a holiday meal this morning and left with armfuls of gifts.

YORK, Pa. — The joy of the holidays filled the Elks Lodge in York on Christmas Eve, as families in need gathered together for a free morning of food and fun.

Founder Jeffery Crouse said it all began with a simple idea.



"Making people feel good on Christmas Eve, putting smiles on our faces," Crouse said. "That's why I call it Christmas Smile."

Two decades later, the event is still going strong, with volunteers dishing out hot meals and serving up sweets.

"This year we're celebrating 20 years and I'm dedicating it to all of my volunteers because if it wasn't for them I would never made it this far," Crouse said. "I love them all and they're the greatest."

Hundreds in the community are served each Christmas Eve, brightening the season with a warm welcome from Santa Claus himself on a freezing cold day.

"The last two years, because it was outside, we did 250 to go," Crouse said. "When we have it inside like this, we will get 400 or 500 and it's about the same every year."

Folks don't go away empty handed. Volunteers give out dozens of gifts during the event, even making sure they're protected from the elements when they leave.

"Plus, we give away other bags with hats, gloves and scarves for the adults and for the kids," Crouse said. "There's a lot of giving here today and that's the way it should be."

Saturday's event was free and open to the public. Crouse said he's always looking for more volunteers and more food.