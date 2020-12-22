Police investigate Rite-Aid armed robbery

An armed man demanded narcotics from the Rite-Aid pharmacy on Monday, assaulted the pharmacist with a gun, and fled the scene with a large amount of narcotics

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Police are investigating an Monday evening armed robbery at Rite-Aid in Shrewsbury.

Southern Regional Police say on Monday just before 9 p.m., an armed man demanded narcotics from the Rite-Aid pharmacy, hit the pharmacist with the gun, and fled the scene with a large amount of narcotics.

Officers picked up the vehicle on 83 South and followed it into Baltimore, where they ran into a pond and both suspects fled on foot.

The vehicle and a large amount of drugs were recovered.

Baltimore City Police and Maryland State Police assisted in looking for the suspects.