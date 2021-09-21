Amazon announces plans to open new facility in York County, creating nearly 1,200 new jobs

A spokesperson told FOX43 the facility, located on Goodman Road in Lewisberry, will be open soon, and hiring efforts are underway.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Note: The video is from July.

Amazon is building a new sortation facility in York County -- one that will bring an estimated 1,200 new jobs.

A spokesperson told FOX43 the facility, located on Goodman Drive in Lewisberry, will be open soon, and hiring efforts are underway.

The goal is to hire 1,200 new employees, the spokesperson said.

Amazon, on average, starts front-line employees at $18 per hour, with access to comprehensive health care and dental benefits, paid leave, and paid family leave, the spokesperson said.

Amazon recently announced that it is committing $1.2 billion over the next three years to expand its continuing education and worker training programs.

"What this means is, if you work for Amazon for three months or more, the company will cover college tuition, books, fees, worker training programs, GED courses, ESL courses and more," the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, Amazon Logistics announced plans to open a new delivery station in Mt. Joy, Lancaster County.