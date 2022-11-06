York County welcomes all at first in-person Pride celebration

York County Pride, formerly known as Equality Fest, took place on June 11.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Rainbow Rose Center welcomed a diverse range of people to Coulser Park for the first-ever in-person York County Pride on June 11.

Previously held virtually, the event seeks to celebrate "the full inclusion of all wonderfully diverse citizens in all aspects of civic life; regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, mental or physical ability, social status, or economic status," according to the Rainbow Rose Center website.

"This is a marginalized identity," Kyle Howard, Rainbow Rose Center events committee co-chair, said. "Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community is definitely a minority, and we need to recognize that. We need to celebrate diversity, especially in York County, with everything that’s going on in the community. We want to to make sure we are open and accepting of everyone."

The family-friendly celebration featured a variety of performers, vendors and activities for all ages. Artwork, hand-crafted jewelry and custom apparel were also available for purchase.

Several vendors provided local resources for finding support in the LGBTQ+ community. One vendor, Play Catch with Dad, offered participants the opportunity to play catch with a father figure. Others included Alder Health Services and PFLAG York, organizations that promote the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals and Trans Minors Rights, which seeks to empower transgender youth through education.

The Rainbow Rose Center is proud to announce that all of their events are smoke-free. The Center is a recognized 501(c)3 organization that seeks to serve York County's LGBTQIA+ community. Interested individuals can sign up for their newsletter here.