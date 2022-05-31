Here are some upcoming Pride Month celebrations in Central Pa.

Here at FOX43, we've compiled a list of upcoming events across Central Pa. that you can attend whether you're a member of the LGBTQ community, or an ally.

June is Pride Month, and here at FOX43, we've compiled a list of upcoming events across Central Pa. that you can attend whether you're a member of the LGBTQ community, or an ally.

You can check out our full list below:

Flag Raising Ceremony: June 1, 12 p.m.

The celebration kicks off with a flag raising ceremony at the Lancaster City Visitor Center. This free event will be held in front of the Old City Hall building in Penn Square.

Pride Beer Release Party: June 1, 5 to 9 p.m.

Lancaster Pride debuts their first-ever beer release in conjunction with Our Town Brewery. They will release Pride Parade, a Raspberry Petite IPA that will be offered by local restaurants and bars during Pride Month. One dollar from each pour will be donated directly to Lancaster Pride. The event will take place at the brewery on North Prince Street. RSVP on Facebook.

The York Revolution will face the Genomes. This event is sponsored by York Revolution Professional Baseball and will take place at PeoplesBank Park in York. You can purchase tickets here.

6th Annual Gettysburg Pride Fest 2022: June 3, 7 p.m. to June 5, 4 p.m.

The 6th annual event will take place at Lincoln Square in Gettysburg. The event is a celebration of all things LGBTQ and many events will be free. These include educational elements, advocacy, health and wellness information, live entertainment, and a march.

Pushin' Pride: June 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join the York community for this event featuring MC Amethyst Diamond, DJ Nikki, Moshfits, and Vixen77 at the White Rose Bar & Grill. Tickets are $5. Click here to purchase.

Come out to support the LGBTQ community during the Lancaster Barnstormers Pride Night at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. and gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $8, and all proceeds will benefit Lancaster Pride. Enjoy a performance by Miss Lancaster Pride and a drag show between innings. Stick around after the game for a Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Royals Pride Pageant: June 5, 7 p.m.

Come out to see the contestants compete for the crown as the reigning title holders, Mona Moorhead and Mykel Bono, pass the torch. Proceeds go toward the Pride Festival of Central Pa. Admission is free. This event will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel of Harrisburg-Hershey.

Paint Night at Union! Pride Month Free Paint: June 9, 6 to 8 p.m.

Come together for a night of painting at Union Lutheran Church in York. To learn more, click here.

York County Pride: June 11

This event is hosted by the Rainbow Rose Center, a volunteer-run organization that aims to foster an environment of inclusion, equity, and health for all LGBTQ community members in York County, Pa. Click here to learn more.

Lancaster Pride Pet Parade: June 11, 12 to 1 p.m.

Pet owners and animal lovers alike are invited to join Lancaster Pride for the Pet Parade. There will be prizes for participating pets and adoptable animals from local shelters. This annual event will end at the Buchanan Beer Garden. RSVP on Facebook.

Lancaster Pride & Keystone Business Alliance Networking Mixer: June 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

Held at Thistle Finch Distillery, this networking event serves as a way for LGBTQ individuals and businesses to connect. Bring a 30-second pitch and business card. Business dress is also encouraged. The event is free for all KBA members and registered vendors and sponsors for the 2022 Pride Festival. For all other individuals, the cost is $10. RSVP here.

Pride Night at Sammy's: June 16

You can come out for a night of fine Italian dining at Sammy's in Harrisburg on June 16. A portion of all the sales will go towards the Pride Festival of Central Pa. You can call (717)-221-0192 to make a reservation. Sammy's is located at 502 North 3rd Street.

Lancaster Pride Festival: June 18, 12 to 6 p.m.

This year’s festival at Clipper Magazine Stadium is hosting a record 150+ vendors and will be featuring a diverse line-up of drag performers and entertainers. The entertainment headliner is Ariel Versace, a contestant on Season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The venue will also include a space for yoga and yard games, kid’s entertainment, and a beer garden. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Admission is $5.

Lancaster Pride After-Party: June 18, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Keep the Pride celebration going with an after party at The Village! Tickets are $5 with a Pride wristband and $10 without a wristband. There will also be exclusive tickets available for a meet-and-greet with Versace in the VIP room.

Lititz Pride Festival: June 19, 12 to 8 p.m.

Live performances, yoga, queer art, health information, history presentations, kids activities, a sing-along, a photo booth, and so much more will be featured at this event, which will be taking place at Lititz Springs Park.

Lancaster Pride Pool Party: June 25, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

To finish off the Pride Month celebrations, join Lancaster Pride for an LGBTQ-affirming pool party for all ages! This family-friendly event will be held at Conestoga Pines Pool. Tickets are $5 at the door; kids 6 and under get in free. RSVP on Facebook.

Pride Festival of Central Pa.: July 30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.