Three charged in drug arrests in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were charged in drug arrests in Steelton after police recovered a large number of drugs and crash during search warrants.

On Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1, the Steelton Police Tactical Narcotics Team served two search warrants in the 600 and 700 blocks of South Front Street. This is in response to community concerns and complaints about drug activity in the area.

David Smith was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and resisting arrest, among other charges.