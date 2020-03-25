York County nonprofit organization sending troops more care packages than ever

The demand is so high right now because Chris Waltz is sending a little love from home to troops who are responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As the country handles the COVID-19 pandemic, some nonprofit organizations are hurting for volunteers and donations.

In York County, there is even more work for one veteran's organization. For the Love of a Veteran is supporting more troops now than ever before.

ABOUT US | fortheloveofaveteran Our mission is to help those who selflessly protect us every day. We are here to give aid and raise funds for Deployed Troops and homeless Veterans. We also aim to raise awareness and help in the fight against PTSD. This website is about creating awareness for the needs of our military families and veterans.

It's safe to say Chris Waltz is wearing a lot of hats. Waltz founded the organization that now serves close to 7,000 troops.

"I shop for this stuff, package the stuff," she explained. "I put the labels on and do all the mailing so it has been like a one-woman show."

Waltz and her husband run the nonprofit organization in the garage out back their house in Hanover.

Every week, they pack up and ship hundreds of care packages to members of the armed forces. Now, the demand is even greater, including troops stationed overseas and those responding to the global pandemic.

"This is the most we've ever had," said Waltz. "I have a lot of friends with the Maryland National Guard so we got a lot of requests to support them because they were state activated."

"You know, we don't really ask for a lot," said Staff Sergeant Paul Schreifer, United States Air Force.

Schriefer is from Hanover, but for now, he is stationed in the Middle East. There is no end date in sight thanks to COVID-19.



"We don't know when we're getting out of here," added Schreifer.

He says the little bit of comfort from home matters to him and many others.

"When we get this stuff, everybody goes for it. Everybody shares," said Schreifer. "Everybody enjoys it, and everybody uses it all."

Until he can see them again, Schreifer is sending his love to the people who matter most.

"Let's tell my girlfriend I love her very, very, very, much I miss her crazy. My daughter grace, my son, Adam, my parents," said Schreifer.

As for Waltz, she is prepared to dip into her personal savings to make sure she can meet the demand and making plenty of grocery store trips and grabbing whatever she can to fulfill the mission.

"I love them all, and I look at it as I would want somebody taking care of my son if I couldn't and there are a lot of people who can't physically or financially send a box every week or month," added Waltz.

Waltz says the best way people can help her nonprofit organization or others right now is to make a donation.

The Council of Nonprofits put out some advice for nonprofits that are struggling through the pandemic.