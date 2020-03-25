'A blessing box': Lancaster County couple creates roadside food pantry for neighbors in need

Call it a roadside food pantry - stacked with snacks, canned goods, baby wipes, and other necessities - but others prefer the phrase "blessing box."

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — While the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving many grocery store shelves bare, there are some good samaritans trying get people the food they need in Lancaster County.

Call it a roadside food pantry, stacked with snacks, canned goods, baby wipes, and other necessities, but others prefer to call it a blessing box.

“Vast year, back in April, I had gotten really sick, and I had lost my job, and I just felt like the Lord prompting me to reach out to other people,” explained Val Teijaro of Salisbury Township.

The Teijaros built their very first blessing box out of some wood, but they said that got too wet. This year, they went out and purchased plastic toolshed.

“I just get all excited, I mean, it blesses me to be able to be a blessing to somebody else,” added Val. “We had delivered two sets of groceries one to Coatesville last night and a girl met us from Kirkwood cause the one lady didn't have a car.”

The couple has also been unknowingly helping a neighbor, who is disabled and living with autism, on multiple occasions.

“It has helped me out numerous times, especially when you live from paycheck to paycheck, and you know, your income is limited,” said Michael Russo of Salisbury Township.

Russo has not only benefited from the box, he’s also contributed to it.

“Believe it or not, I’ve come and donated some things here too, just one time, but you know, we all got to do what we can,” explained Russo.

The Teijaros may be going above and beyond, but it’s certainly not going unnoticed.

“It’s truly a blessing box,” added Russo.