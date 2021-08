Heavy winds and rain damaged the Warrington Township house.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A house in Warrington Township lost it's roof and part of it's chimney Tuesday evening.

Strong storms swept through south central Pennsylvania, causing downed wires and debris scattering throughout the area.

These photos, taken by the Wellsville Fire Company, show parts of roof thrown far from the building into a nearby field and road.

According to York County officials, no injures were reported.